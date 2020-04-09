Uncovering ‘The real thing’

While preparing the new site for the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center, recently, when the common wall between the old Harris’ Steak House and the former Double D lounge was removed, a relic from another time appeared. According to the Mason County Historical and Preservation Society, based on Coca-Cola’s own company history, this advertisement was put up sometime between 1890 and 1940, which can be determined by the “Trade Mark Registered” tucked into the tail of the first “C.” Chris Rizer of the Society said, “We can narrow that down a bit further using what we know about the buildings; 324 Main (Harris’) was built ca. 1895, and 320 Main (the Double D) was built ca. 1935.” (Beth Sergent | OVP)

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/04/web1_4.9-Coke-1.jpg While preparing the new site for the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center, recently, when the common wall between the old Harris’ Steak House and the former Double D lounge was removed, a relic from another time appeared. According to the Mason County Historical and Preservation Society, based on Coca-Cola’s own company history, this advertisement was put up sometime between 1890 and 1940, which can be determined by the “Trade Mark Registered” tucked into the tail of the first “C.” Chris Rizer of the Society said, “We can narrow that down a bit further using what we know about the buildings; 324 Main (Harris’) was built ca. 1895, and 320 Main (the Double D) was built ca. 1935.” (Beth Sergent | OVP)

