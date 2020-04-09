Buckeye Hills receives emergency meal assistance for older southeast Ohioans

MARIETTA — Buckeye Hills Regional Council is distributing more than $200,000 in assistance to older southeast Ohioans to meet the growing demand for meal assistance in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) public health emergency.

The funds are part of $8.8 million being provided throughout the state by the Ohio Department of Aging, as a result of the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Working with ODA, Buckeye Hills Regional Council is the designated Area Agency on Aging for Athens, Hocking, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, Perry, and Washington counties.

“This additional support will help get food to our region’s most vulnerable residents as they weather this pandemic and the resulting stay-at-home orders,” said Jennifer Westfall, BHRC’s Aging and Disability Director. “We are working diligently with the meal providers in each of our eight counties to meet the needs of older southeast Ohioans at the highest risk for malnutrition and hunger.”

Ohio Department of Aging Director Ursel McElroy added, “Thanks to these dollars, our AAAs will be able to address waiting lists, expand the number of people receiving home-delivered meals, reach those who previously participated in congregate meals, and provide additional meals per day or per week.”

Buckeye Hills Regional Council is one of 12 Area Agencies on Aging in the state, responding to the needs of older adults as advocates, planners, and funders. In southeast Ohio, BHRC provides education, information, and referral services while also working with the public and private sectors to help older adults with home and community-based long-term care.

To learn more about Buckeye Hills Regional Council, visit www.buckeyehills.org, call 740-374-9436 or 1-800-331-2644 (toll free), or email info@buckeyehills.org

Buckeye Hills Regional Council is a council of governments dedicated to improving the lives of residents in southeast Ohio. By working collaboratively with elected officials across Athens, Hocking, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, Perry, and Washington counties, Buckeye Hills connects local, state, and federal resources to communities with their Aging & Disability, Community Development, Mapping & Data, Population Health, and Transportation Planning divisions.