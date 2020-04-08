Grant funds used to upgrade electric on parking lot

POMEROY — The Village of Pomeroy recently completed electrical upgrades on the Pomeroy parking lot, utilizing grant money from the Meigs County Community Fund.

During the 2019 grant round, the Village of Pomeroy received $2,800 from the community fund to support Pomeroy’s historic riverfront by increasing electrical capacity for events along the riverfront which promote community and economic development.

Pomeroy Mayor Don Anderson said that there were four new 220 circuits put in along the parking lot. Each has its own power feed to allow for voltage to remain steady for everyone who is running off the power supply.

Anderson explained that the old electrical system could not handle the load on it during the festivals and events which take place over the summer on the parking lot.

Contractor Rob Harris completed the work for the village.

In addition to the electrical upgrades, the village installed a sign on the lower end of the parking lot to promote the Meigs County Farmers’ Market which utilizes the space on Saturdays from May through October.

The Meigs County Community Fund was created in 2011 to increase and advance philanthropic activities in Meigs County. The Meigs County Community Fund works to attract philanthropic resources in the form of gifts, grants, or bequests to benefit the broader community. It helps everyone give back to Meigs County so the community can invest grants to benefit Meigs County residents.

Gifts to the Meigs County Community Fund are tax deductible and can be made in many ways, including cash, bequests, and life insurance. Donations can be made online by designating the Meigs County Community Fund when donating. To mail your donation, please designate the Meigs County Community Fund and mail to the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, PO Box 456, Nelsonville, OH 45764.

Meigs County Community Fund representatives are pictured with Pomeroy Mayor Don Anderson and contractor Rob Harris. Pictured (from left) are John Hoback, Charlene Rutherford, Anderson, Harris, Linda Warner, Paul Reed and Susan Clark. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/04/web1_3.27-Pomeroy-Electric.jpg Meigs County Community Fund representatives are pictured with Pomeroy Mayor Don Anderson and contractor Rob Harris. Pictured (from left) are John Hoback, Charlene Rutherford, Anderson, Harris, Linda Warner, Paul Reed and Susan Clark. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

New electrical will improve access at festivals, events

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

