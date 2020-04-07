Supporting students

MEIGS COUNTY — As students throughout Ohio spend their fourth week out of the classroom due to COVID-19, schools and their staff are finding ways to reach out to students, meeting not only academic needs, but nutrition needs as well.

Meigs, Eastern and Southern local school districts have been providing meals, either through pick up or delivery, since the decision came from Governor Mike DeWine to close the buildings beginning on March 16. With the closure now extended until at least May 1, the meal programs have also been extended.

The pick up and delivery of meals is also a time when students can receive enrichment work from their teachers or other items which need to be sent home to the students.

Many teachers and schools are also placing the class work on line for students who are able to access it through the internet.

This week, Eastern Local will be delivering meals to locations on Thursday (the first delivery for the week took place on Tuesday) from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Locations are Reedsville Dam, Eastern Local Bus Garage in Tuppers Plains, Bashan Fire Department, Chester Elementary, Karr Contracting, and Eastern Elementary. Eastern has been announcing the schedule on a weekly basis.

For Meigs Local, meals are distributed each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the elementary and middle schools. Each students receives five days of meals each Wednesday.

Southern Local distributes five days worth of meals each Monday. Pickups are from 9:30-11:30 at Star Mill Park, behind the school, former Letart Elementary parking lot, Syracuse Community Center, Portland Community Center, and Minersville Water Works Park. Additionally, there is a pick up in the evening from 5-7 p.m. behind the school.

For more on the steps being taken by each district find them on Facebook or visit the district website. Information is also being distributed through the respective district all-call systems.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

A sign in front of Eastern Elementary and Middle School reads “We love and miss our students. Eagles have pride.” https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/04/web1_4.8-Schools.jpg A sign in front of Eastern Elementary and Middle School reads “We love and miss our students. Eagles have pride.” Kayla Hawthorne | OVP

Schools providing meals during closure

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.