Columbia gas suspends late charges until June 1

OHIO VALLEY — According to a press release from Columbia Gas of Ohio, the company will be suspending late payment charges until June 1.

Additionally, Columbia Gas has also voluntarily suspended shutoffs for nonpayment and is offering what it calls “the most flexible payment plans to customers who indicate either an impact or hardship as a result of COVID-19.”

According to a press release from the company:

Support for all residential customers is offered.

Columbia offers a variety of options to help customers manage their billing and payment including: payment plans that spread the balance due across multiple months; suspended late payment charges until June 1, 2020. Columbia Gas will continue to assess the need to extend this deadline; program that allows customers to pay about the same amount each month, and we calculate that amount based on usage, weather and projected costs.

Customers are urged to reach out to Columbia Gas at the first sign they may have trouble paying their bill, so the company can work with them.

Customers may qualify for assistance for a number of human services. The CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act has allocated additional funding to programs like the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and the Community Services Block Grant to help support income qualified customers.

These programs can help individuals and families covers costs related to energy bills, employment, education, transportation, food, housing and more. Customers with questions can call 1-800-344-4077.