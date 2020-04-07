OU, partners develop leading curriculum to prevent sports-betting fraud

ATHENS — Ohio University’s AECOM Center for Sports Administration on Tuesday announced its partnership with U.S. Integrity and Cyanna Education Services to launch the all new Sports Gambling Education curriculum, which will focus on preventing the impacts of sports-betting fraud.

The three-part certification program will begin in May 2020. Anyone interested in the course can register online now to receive more information when enrollment begins.

“We’re proud to be on the right side of history when it comes to sports-related betting,” said Jim Kahler, Executive Director of the AECOM Center for Sports Administration. “This program is going to help educate coaches, students, and administrators on how to prevent, identify, and react to instances of sports-betting fraud. The curriculum has been developed by a talented group of leaders in the industry, and we are excited to bring that knowledge and experience to the field.”

Ohio University and U.S. Integrity decided to work with Cyanna Education Services – a proven online education developer and provider – to build and launch the online program.

“At U.S. Integrity, our goal is to help ensure that every sporting competition is fair and transparent,” said Matt Holt, President & Founder of U.S. Integrity. “This partnership with Ohio University and Cyanna allows us to begin training the next generation of coaches, athletes, administrators and regulators who will inform and influence the future of sports – and help create an environment free from sports-betting corruption.”

Ohio University’s AECOM Center for Sports Administration is home to the award-winning MBA/MSA combined postgraduate program, which was named by SportBusiness International as the No. 1 “Overall Postgraduate Sports Course” in the world. U.S. Integrity, a Las Vegas-based company, offers a one-of-a-kind 24/7 sports integrity monitoring system to provide the highest level of protection against betting-related fraud and corruption. Using real betting data, the company system uses a proprietary algorithm to scan data for potentially suspicious wagering activity and eliminate any false positives.

Experts from both Ohio University and U.S. Integrity are developing the Sports Gambling Education program. The curriculum will be divided into three courses, each of which covers a specific set of topics, such as Introduction to Game Integrity, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Game Manipulation, and more. The online education platform is powered by Cyanna Education Services, a technology company that focuses on academic compliance, curriculum and school operations.

The Sports Gambling Education program will begin enrolling for the first course in the series in May 2020. Participants will be able to complete the course fully online at their own pace. After passing a test to demonstrate knowledge of the material, participants will earn a certificate from Ohio University.

More information, including course details and enrollment information, can be found online at https://sportsgamblingeducation.com/.

Information provided by Ohio University.