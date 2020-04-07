Rep. Edwards appointed to Ohio House Coronavirus Task Force

COLUMBUS – Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) has announced the appointment of State Representative Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) to OHIO 2020, a bipartisan task force that will focus on reviving Ohio’s economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I appreciate the opportunity to represent Southeast Ohio on this economic recovery task force,” said Edwards. “Now is the time to begin working to alleviate the hardships being faced by Ohio’s families and businesses and lay the groundwork for economic renewal.”

OHIO 2020 consists of 24 members of the Ohio House of Representatives. The panel is geographically diverse, with members representing urban, suburban and rural communities throughout Ohio.

Speaker Householder said that as the critical work of doctors, nurses, first responders and public health leaders continues in an effort to keep Ohioans safe and healthy, it’s equally important to focus on planning Ohio’s economic recovery.

OHIO 2020 began meeting remotely Monday. Each meeting, there will be guest speakers from business, manufacturing, retail, wholesale, services and recreational sectors.

Information provided by State Rep. Jay Edwards. State Rep. Edwards is serving his second term in the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents the 94th District, which includes Athens, Meigs, Washington, and Vinton Counties.