MCCF awarding grants to provide relief during COVID-19 crisis

POMEROY — There are urgent needs facing Meigs County’s communities, and our county’s nonprofit and public organizations are stepping up to meet this expanding need head-on. With $25,000 in funding from Sisters Health Foundation, the Meigs County Community Fund is pleased to offer grants to nonprofit and public organizations working to meet the most pressing needs facing Meigs County during the COVID-19 crisis.

Grant awards will focus on four critical areas: food access and distribution; the needs of our seniors; mental health and addiction-related needs; and our community’s health care infrastructure (i.e. health departments, hospitals, and federally qualified health centers).

Because the Meigs County Community Fund is focused on responding quickly and flexibly to critical needs across Meigs County, the Fund is not currently hosting a formal application process. If your nonprofit or public organization is working to meet the needs described above for Meigs County, simply email the Meigs County Community Fund at MeigsCountyCommunityFund@gmail.com. Please include:

· A brief description of your Meigs County organization;

· The type of organization you are (eligible organizations include 501(c)(3) nonprofits and other charitable organizations able to receive a tax-deductible contribution, such as schools, faith-based organizations and other public entities);

· What population(s) and area you serve;

· What your greatest need is now;

· The amount of funding that would be needed to meet that need; and

· Contact information.

Grant requests will be reviewed on a rolling basis, and the Fund will begin making grant awards over the coming few weeks.

The Meigs County Community Fund is a local community fund of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO). The Meigs County Community Fund provides a way for anyone to give back to the community and invest in nonprofits, schools, and community organizations through grants.

If you are interested in making a gift to help the Meigs County Community Fund expand the funding available for the current round of emergency grants, please contact FAO at 740.753.1111 or info@ffao.org. To learn more about the Meigs County Community Fund, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Meigs.

About the Meigs County Community Fund

The Meigs County Community Fund was created in 2011 to increase and advance philanthropic activities in Meigs County. The Meigs County Community Fund works to attract philanthropic resources in the form of gifts, grants, or bequests to benefit the broader community.

$25,000 available to support Meigs County projects