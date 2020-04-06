Library services available online as closure continues

POMEROY — In response to the extended Stay-at-Home order from Governor Mike DeWine and Director of Health Dr. Amy Acton, the Meigs County District Public Library remains closed until at least May 1. The library will remain closed until the order is lifted.

“We continue to ask that you keep library material at home during the closing. Additionally, there are no due dates at this time, and no one will be penalized. There are no fines for overdue material at anytime and certainly not during this time,” stated the library in a news release.

If you do not already, you can connect with the library online.

Visit the library’s website for access to educational and entertainment resources at www.meigslibrary.org. Visit the library’s History Site at www.history.meigslibrary.org to discover local documents, photographs, newspapers, yearbooks, and more.

Follow the library on social media for announcements on reopening, and for virtual Storytimes, crafts, and more led by library staff. The library may be found on Facebook and Instagram by searching “Meigs Library” in the search bar of the apps or the sites.

Additionally, for those in need of a wi-fi hot spot, all four branches of the library in Meigs County have wi-fi access from the exterior of their buildings which can be used without a password.

While practicing “social distancing”, it would be an excellent time to get connected with Libby and Hoopla. These apps allow users to read e-books, listen to audiobooks, and more. Hoopla even has TV, movies, and music. Start by downloading the apps in the app store and log in with your library card number and PIN. If you already have a library account and don’t know your card number, email contact@meigslibrary.org If you have never had a library account before, sign up for a card on the library’s website at www.meigslibrary.org

“Library staff miss our patrons, but we know that this is the time to be safe and keep our distance from each other. In the meantime, keep reading and stay healthy. We are all in this together,” concluded the news release.

The Meigs County District Public Library Pomeroy Branch https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/04/web1_13265884_1028370940581234_4590410450494770826_n20171010162957854_ne201949112422620-1.jpg The Meigs County District Public Library Pomeroy Branch Meigs County District Public Library Faccebook photo