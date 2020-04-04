Eastern continues success at Science Olympiad

REEDSVILLE — 2020 marked the third consecutive year the Eastern Middle School Science Olympiad team has qualified for the state competition.

The team placed third at the Science Olympiad Regional Tournament held in Marietta, qualifying them for the state tournament.

The state competition was scheduled for later this month, but has since been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are disappointed that the team will not be able to go to the state tournament,” said Middle School Principal Bill Francis.

Middle School Science teacher Todd Bean, who is new to the Science Olympiad program, explained that he “inherited a successful Science Olympiad program.” Krista Johnson had previously led the Science Olympiad program at the school.

Bean said he had been part of science fair competitions, include the state science fair, but had not worked with Science Olympiad prior to this year.

This year’s team of 20 students included four returning freshmen and four returning eighth graders.

“They were a big help,” said Bean of the returning students. “This is a fantastic program.”

Francis said of the work of Bean and the students, “To take over the program and place in his first year is an excellent job.”

According to the Ohio Science Olympiad website, Science Olympiad competitions are like academic track meets, consisting of a series of 23 events.

Science Olympiad tournaments allow students to showcase their individual achievements, while also building their teamwork, planning, and cooperation skills. Much like traditional athletic competitions, Science Olympiad requires preparation, commitment, coaching, and practice throughout the year.

Students from Eastern compete in the regional competition in Marietta in order to advance to the state tournament.

According to the state website, each year, more than 4,500 students from around the state of Ohio make up 300+ teams that compete in the program.

Bean said that Science Olympiad gives students the ability to demonstrate their “knowledge, skills and ability.”

“There is a whole different realm of abilities shown,” said Bean of Science Olympiad.

“I could not be more proud of the work and dedication shown and the excitement for doing it,” said Bean of the student’s Science Olympiad work.

Events for Middle School Teams include:

Life, Personal & Social Science — Anatomy and Physiology; Disease Detectives; Heredity; Ornithology; and Water Quality;

Earth and Space Science — Dynamic Planet; Fossils; Meteorology; Reach for the Stars; and Road Scholar;

Physical Science & Chemistry — Circuit Lab; Crime Busters; Density Lab; Food Science; and Machines;

Technology & Engineering — Boomilever; Elastic Launched Gliders; Mission Possible; and Mousetrap Vehicle;

Inquiry & Nature of Science — Experimental Design; Game On; Ping-Pong Parachute; and Write It Do It.

Participants on the Eastern Science Olympiad team included: Evan Anderson, Cooper Barnett, Audry Clingenpeel, Alex Collins, Tyler Hill, Kayla Sellers, Rylan Weeks, Rylee Barrett, Peyton Buckley, Hannah Burton, Abby Guthrie, Emmalyn Hayes, Graycie Lamb, Hope Reed, Aszandra Schultz, Seth Collins, Grant Martin, Koen Sellers and Lilly Suttle.

Without the state tournament to prepare for, Bean said the students are looking toward next year.

“I’m looking forward to next year. Some are already claiming project,” said Bean. “I am happy to see excitement build for an academic competition.”

Participants on the Eastern Science Olympiad team included: Evan Anderson, Cooper Barnett, Audry Clingenpeel, Alex Collins, Tyler Hill, Kayla Sellers, Rylan Weeks, Rylee Barrett, Peyton Buckley, Hannah Burton, Abby Guthrie, Emmalyn Hayes, Graycie Lamb, Hope Reed, Aszandra Schultz, Seth Collins, Grant Martin, Koen Sellers and Lilly Suttle. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

