Two arrested after camper break-ins

POMEROY — Two men have been arrested after a report of campers being broken into in the Great Bend area of Meigs County.

In a news release, Sheriff Keith Wood reported that on April 2, Sgt. Dion Jones and Deputy Clint Patterson of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint and conducted an investigation in reference to campers being broken into and vandalized on State Route 124 near Great Bend. Several items were stolen, and damage was reported to several campers along to Ohio River.

After receiving information of some of the stolen property being sold, deputies were able to make the arrest of two subjects who had allegedly worked together with a third subject to break into the campers. Several items that had been stolen were recovered.

Arrested were Roy L. Pierce, 41, and Mark D. Wolfe, 35, both of Racine, who were charged with Burglary, a felony of second degree. Both are being held in the Middleport Jail pending a court appearance. The investigation is continuing.

Information provided by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

