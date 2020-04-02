Spring in bloom

As the calendar turns to April and warmer temperatures stick around (hopefully), spring flowers and trees are in bloom across the county. While many outside activities are prohibited under the stay-at-home order, local residents are still able to get out an enjoy nature through hiking, going for a walk, fishing or even going on a “bear hunt”, as long as they maintain social distancing guidelines.

As the calendar turns to April and warmer temperatures stick around (hopefully), spring flowers and trees are in bloom across the county. While many outside activities are prohibited under the stay-at-home order, local residents are still able to get out an enjoy nature through hiking, going for a walk, fishing or even going on a “bear hunt”, as long as they maintain social distancing guidelines. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/04/web1_4.3-Spring.jpg As the calendar turns to April and warmer temperatures stick around (hopefully), spring flowers and trees are in bloom across the county. While many outside activities are prohibited under the stay-at-home order, local residents are still able to get out an enjoy nature through hiking, going for a walk, fishing or even going on a “bear hunt”, as long as they maintain social distancing guidelines.