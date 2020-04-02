For the Record

Pomeroy Police Department

On March 28, the Pomeroy Police Department arrested Jeffrey A. Souders, 37, of Jackson, Ohio. Souders was charged with theft of an automobile and receiving stolen property, both felonies of the fourth degree. The automobile and stolen property were recovered by Pomeroy PD with assistance from the Racine Police Department. Souders is also alleged to have stolen a vehicle from Gallia County prior to this incident. Pomeroy PD also recovered that automobile and it was returned to the owner. The Gallipolis Police Department is handling that incident. In addition to the two felony charges, Souders was also charged with violating the “Stay at Home” order issued by the Director of the Ohio Dept. of Health due to the COVID-19 health pandemic.

Information from the Pomeroy Police Department.