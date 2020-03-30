April 1 is Census Day

MEIGS COUNTY — April 1 has been declared Census Day in Meigs County.

According to the United States Census, April 1 (Census Day) is a key reference date for the 2020 Census. When completing the census, you will include everyone living in your home on April 1, 2020.

The Meigs County Commissioners approved a proclamation during Thursday’s meeting recognizing Census Day.

“It is vital that all households in Meigs County, Ohio complete and submit a census form because every resident of our community counts and deserves to be counted,” read the proclamation.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted has even reminded Ohioans of the Census on multiple occasions during the Governor’s daily COVID-19 news conference, noting the importance of completing the Census.

Houses throughout the country have been receiving invitations in the mail to complete the 2020 Census either online, by mail or by phone. Invitations are only mailed to physical addresses, with those who receive their mail at a P.O. Box to receive information hand-delivered to their residences at a future time. The census field work is being delayed due to COVID-19.

However, even those who have not yet received their invitation can complete the 2020 Census online. Simply go to 2020census.gov and click on “respond”. If you do not have the invitation code on the mailer, you can enter your physical address and complete the questionnaire.

The Census asks for all people who reside in your house or will reside in your house on April 1, 2020, their birth dates, race and origins. For more households it will take 10 minutes or less to complete the questionnaire.

According to 2020Census.gov, the census provides a snapshot of the nation — who we are, where we live, and so much more.

Census results determine the number of seats for each state in the House of Representatives, as well as the drawing of congressional and state legislative lines.

“Over the next decade, lawmakers, business owners, and many others will use 2020 Census data to make critical decisions. The results will show where communities need new schools, new clinics, new roads, and more services for families, older adults, and children. The results will also inform how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding are allocated to more than 100 programs, including Medicaid, Head Start, block grants for community mental health services, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP,” states 2020census.gov.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

