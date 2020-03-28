Recognizing Developmental Disabilities Month

The Meigs County Commissioners recently recognized March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. Representatives from the Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Inclusions, Meigs Industries and others were on hand for the proclamation.

