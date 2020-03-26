Prosecutor’s office reducing hours

POMEROY — The Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is reducing office hours to Mondays and Thursdays only during COVID-19 pandemic

In a news release, Prosecutor James K. Stanley stated, the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office performs essential government functions and will continue to represent Meigs County in the judicial system throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, measures must be taken to ensure the health and safety of office staff, the public, and our loved ones.

To that end, the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office previously closed to the public but remained fully staffed Monday through Friday. This week, additional measures were taken that placed office staff on a staggered work schedule. Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley has reevaluated the situation, including State and Federal reports, orders, and guidelines, as well as measures taken by other government offices, and has determined that stricter measures must be taken.

Therefore, effective March 27, the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will only be staffed on Mondays and Thursdays until further notice. While staff will be in the office on Mondays and Thursdays, the office remains closed to the general public.

The attorneys will still be handling criminal and civil matters, Monday through Friday, and will be appearing in court as required, or will be participating in teleconferences with judges and attorneys either from the office or remote locations. Support staff will be working remotely on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

If you are in need of assistance on these days, you may email office manager Terri James at terri@meigscountyprosecutor.com, Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley at jstanley@meigscountyprosecutor.com, or the Victim Assistance Program at meigsvictimassistance@gmail.com. If you need assistance on Mondays or Thursdays, you may call the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office at 740-992-6371 or the Victim Assistance Program at 740-992-1720.

Information provided by Prosecutor James K. Stanley.