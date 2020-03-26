Behavioral health hotline

OHIO VALLEY — In response to the increased stress and anxiety related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting stay in place orders, Hopewell Health Centers, Inc. will increase the number of behavioral health professionals who answer their hotlines.

When someone calls they will be able to talk to a behavioral health professional who will provide immediate support and as needed, work to assign an ongoing therapist or case manager.

The hotline numbers covering Athens, Hocking and Vinton Counties (1-888-475-8484) and Gallia, Jackson and Meigs (1-800-252-5554) are open to any caller and while these hotlines are answered 24 hours a day/7 days a week, the elevated staffing will be between 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday.