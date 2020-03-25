OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital announces opening of medical supply donation site

ATHENS — OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital is announcing the opening of a temporary donation site to provide a safe, convenient way to donate needed medical supplies while honoring the Governor and the State’s directives on social distancing and group gatherings.

This drive-up, drop-off collection site, located in the parking lot of O’Bleness Hospital (55 Hospital Drive), will allow individuals to donate needed items. The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 25-27 and March 30-April 3. Future collection times and locations may be announced at a later date.

To donate, please send an email to: supplydonation@ohiohealth.com and OhioHealth will contact you to finalize the donation.

OhioHealth is accepting donations of the following new, unopened medical supplies:

o N-95 Masks

o Face Shields

o Surgery Masks

o Procedure Masks

o Medical Eyewear/Glasses

o Isolation Gowns

o Medical Coveralls

o Exam Gloves (S,M,L)

o Hand Sanitizer

o Soap

o Bleach

o Toilet Paper

o Biohazard Bags

o Disposable Lab Coats

o Nebulizers

The Athens City-County Health Department is also collecting other medical equipment for first responders and health care providers. If you would like to donate any of these items, please call 740-592-4431, and press 0 for an operator to schedule a time to deliver items as the health department is currently closed to walk-in traffic. The health department is also collecting homemade masks for the hospital in the event that they become necessary.