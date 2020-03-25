Two arrested for burglary, other charges

POMEROY — Two men are facing multiple charges after a suspicious person complaint on Monday.

Sheriff Keith Wood reports that on March 23, a suspicious male complaint was received on Sugar Run Road. The suspicious male, who was later identified as Robert E. Thorla, age 41, of Racine, had been asking for help getting a vehicle that was stuck in the woods.

Sgt. Jones responded and upon arrival, found a vehicle on the property that bordered the property owned by Riverside Towing, stuck about 50 yards off the roadway. Sgt. Jones and Lee Richards, owner of Riverside Towing, approached the vehicle and found several items around the vehicle that Richards identified as belonging to vehicles from his tow yard.

Upon Sgt. Jones’s approach to the vehicle, a male subject, later identified as Glenn F. Young, age 55, of Racine, was found sleeping on the passenger side of the vehicle. Young was taken into custody at that time and was transported by Deputy Martin to the Meigs County Jail where he was incarcerated.

Thorla was not located at the scene but later was apprehended by Deputy Clint Patterson with the assistance from Racine Marshal Hupp, Sgt. Jones and Deputy Hill at a residence on Bashan Road. Deputy Hill transported Thorla to the Meigs County Jail where he was incarcerated.

Both Robert E. Thorla and Glenn F. Young have been charged with Aggravated Burglary, Possession of Criminal Tools and Vandalism and are awaiting arraignment in the Meigs County Court.

Information provided by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Glenn Young https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/03/web1_3.26-Glenn-Young.jpg Glenn Young Robert Thorla https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/03/web1_3.26-Robert-Thorla.jpg Robert Thorla