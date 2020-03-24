Locals prepare for COVID-19

MEIGS COUNTY — Multiple agencies in Meigs County are taking steps in order to be prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner Randy Smith provided The Daily Sentinel with an update on Tuesday regarding work taking place at EMS, with the BlueMed Mobile Unit, and at the canine shelter.

Meigs EMS

At Meigs County EMS, an additional crew and truck have been put into service.

A statement on the agency Facebook page stated, “MCEMS is implementing increased staffing and resources and will do everything possible to serve our citizens with professionalism and compassion. Emergency medical services throughout the nation are concerned of being overwhelmed because of what has occurred worldwide. We encourage anyone to call 911 for medical emergencies but to give careful consideration before making the call. We also want to thank our friends and neighbors for all of your encouraging words and prayers for MCEMS and our friends in police, fire, the health department and the local health care providers. Stay safe.”

Smith added that individuals who are experiencing mild symptoms should contact their medical provider for guidance on potential treatment or testing.

Meigs County EMS crews are responding to calls wearing personal protective equipment and are screening patients that call for services. COVID-19 screenings are not being conducted by EMS.

“Any patient that calls for symptoms of a flu-like illness will be assessed by the crews at the scene of the call. The crew will then make a decision as to whether or not the patient’s condition requires transport to an emergency department. If the patient condition requires further evaluation at an emergency department, that patient will be placed in isolation precautions and transported as appropriate. If it is decided that the patient does not meet criteria making transport necessary, they will be educated on the best practices to manage their condition. These decisions will been made in coordination with our medical director and local healthcare resources,” read information from EMS.

If you are feeling ill and believe you may be exhibiting symptoms of the COVID 19 Coronavirus, it is recommended you contact your primary care physician by phone for further direction. Also, Ohio Department of Health has a hotline available at 1-833-427-5634.

BlueMed Mobile Unit

The BlueMed Mobile Unit was set up on Tuesday afternoon by staff from the Meigs County Health Department and Holzer Emergency Department outside the Holzer Meigs Emergency Department.

Brody Davis, Emergency Response Coordinator at the Meigs County Health Department stated, said the tent is equipped to be a 12 bed addition to the ER if needed during the COVID-19 response.

“The tent is equipped with lighting outlets and a heating and cooling system. The unit is one of four in Southeast Ohio which can be deployed though out the region as support in times like this,” said Davis.

Meigs County Canine Rescue and Adoption Center

Smith said that the Meigs County Canine Rescue and Adoption Center is also preparing for the pandemic. The drop kennels are open should one be needed, said Smith.

He noted that should individuals be having trouble with pet food during the pandemic they should contact the Meigs Humane Society which is working in conjunction with the commissioners to provide the pet food. Please call 740-992-6064 and listen to the directions on the recording.

By Sarah Hawley

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

