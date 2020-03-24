Food distribution changes announced

RACINE — Southern Local School District is making changes in their meal distribution plan, setting pick up times for one day per week.

On Wednesday, March 25, meals will be distributed for the remainder of the week, then, beginning next week five meals will be distributed on Mondays.

Distribution locations are Portland Elementary (Community Center), the former Letart Falls Elementary, Syracuse Community Center (back of the building), Kerrs Run bus drop (old water works), Star Mill Park, the Community of Christ Church beside the Lebanon Township Garage, and the back of the Southern School at the kitchen.

The delivery this Wednesday will take place at the previously set distribution sites from 9-11 a.m.

Beginning on Monday, the distributions will take place from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at each of the sites, and 6-7 p.m. behind the school.

On the first day of distribution, Southern provided 535 meals to students.

Additionally, the Southern Wellness Clinic remains open for acute care from 7:30-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. A screening process will be implemented at the entrance. COVID-19 testing is not available at the site.

As a reminder, Wednesday is also the weekly food distribution at Meigs Elementary and Middle School from 10 a.m. to noon.

You may pick up at either location, regardless of where your child is enrolled. The district is giving food to any child between the ages of 1-18.

Additionally, according to the Meigs Local Food Service Facebook page, “We have a group of people that have volunteered their time/resources to deliver food to the families that are truly in need. We ask that if you are able/capable of picking up your food, that you do so. You will not be getting out of your car. We will hand your food (with gloved hands) directly through your window. We prepared all of your food bags with gloved hands as well. We have made this process as safe as we can.” If there is a true need for someone to deliver food send a private message to the Meigs Local Food Service Facebook page with your name, the number of children between ages 1-18 who live in the household, and your address.

In addition, Meigs Middle School will have grade level enrichment packets available for pickup. Those will be distributed with your food. Both MMS and MES after school programs will also being giving out food to enrolled children.

Eastern Local will also be delivering food to selected drop off locations on Wednesday and Friday this week.

Pickup locations are Reedsville Dam, Long Bottom Methodist Church, Eastern Local Bus Garage in Tuppers Plains, Woods Road and Route 681 in Alfred, Bashan Fire Department, Chester Elementary Ball Fields, Karr Contracting, Mount Hermon Church and in the front parking lot of Eastern Elementary.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

