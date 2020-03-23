Changes announced to food programs

MEIGS COUNTY — As food delivery by local schools began on Monday in two of the county’s school districts, changes are coming to the programs as a result of the “stay-at-home” order issued on Sunday.

Meigs Local School District

Meigs Local Food Service put out a message on Sunday that it will be moving immediately to a once-a-week distribution plan, with meals able to be picked up on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon at both the elementary and middle schools.

Drive thru pickups will occur at the Elementary and Middle School, behind the buildings (where the kitchen entrances are located). Staff will hand food directly to families and there will be no need to get out of vehicles.

The distribution plan will start this Wednesday and consist of five meals for the week.

More information can be found on the Meigs Local Food Service Facebook page and district website.

Eastern Local School District

On Monday, the district delivered breakfasts and lunches, door-to-door, as originally planned with the bus drivers stopping at the predetermined locations at the end of each of their routes.

To get us through to the end of the week, and to comply with our Governor’s social distancing orders, the district stagger food service staff work schedules to minimize the number of staff working in a small kitchen space so distance can be achieved.

“By doing that, we will provide meals on Wednesday and Friday this week at only the designated drop off locations and not deliver door-to-door. We will add one additional location to our list with that being in front of our elementary building,” stated a message from the district.

“Unfortunately, due to concerns about food supply (our order this week had shortages), we will suspend our meal program for next week and await further orders from Gov. DeWine. We hate that we have to do this, but to ensure the health and safety of our district’s employees and the make sure we have enough product to deliver, we have to take certain precautions,” the message stated.

Southern Local School District

Southern Local’s meal distribution plan will continue the remainder of the week as originally announced. After the distribution on Friday, plans will be evaluated.

Plans are to deliver to Portland Elementary (Community Center), across from the former Letart Falls Elementary, Syracuse Community Center (back of the building), Kerrs Run bus drop (old water works), Star Mill Park, the Community of Christ Church beside the Lebanon Township Garage, and the back of the Southern School at the kitchen. If you absolutely cannot make it, please call the school and they will make arrangements 740-949-4222.

Times for distribution of food is tentatively set for 9-10:30 a.m. All parents should remain in their car and food will be taken to the car from the bus so to limit the amount of contact.

Southern Local School District provided meals to students at several locations beginning on Monday morning. Pictured here is the distribution at the Syracuse Community Center. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/03/web1_3.24-Schools-1.jpg Southern Local School District provided meals to students at several locations beginning on Monday morning. Pictured here is the distribution at the Syracuse Community Center. Photo courtesy of Syracuse Mayor Eric Cunningham Southern Local School District provided meals to students at several locations beginning on Monday morning. Pictured here is the distribution at the Syracuse Community Center. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/03/web1_3.24-Schools-2.jpg Southern Local School District provided meals to students at several locations beginning on Monday morning. Pictured here is the distribution at the Syracuse Community Center. Photo courtesy of Syracuse Mayor Eric Cunningham

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

