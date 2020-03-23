OhioHealth O’Bleness takes additional steps

ATHENS — In order to help reduce the possibility of transmission of COVID-19, the hospital will be erecting a triage tent outside the OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital Emergency Department (ED) entrance.

The goal is to keep those who have flu-like symptoms separate from those who do not.

This is a proactive measure taken in collaboration with the Athens County Emergency Management Agency and Athens County EMS to be prepared in the event the process of outside triage becomes necessary.

It is not a walk-up site for COVID-19 screening.

How it will work:

· When a patient comes to the ED for treatment of an injury or other reason, they will first go into the triage tent where they will be quickly screened.

· Depending on the result, the patient will either be directed to the normal intake desk inside the ED or onto an alternate pathway into the ED for treatment.

This will help limit the exposure to other members of the community and care team.

In this unprecedented time, the main focus is the health and safety of our patients and associates. This triage process will help us accomplish that.

Additionally, OhioHealth is implementing temperature screenings for patients, visitors and staff.

Because of the evolving situation surrounding COVID-19, OhioHealth is implementing a temperature screening process beginning Monday, March 23, at 5 p.m.

All OhioHealth associates, care providers, patients and those visitors (who fall under exceptions, i.e., end of life situations) coming into an OhioHealth care site will be required to have their temperature taken as part of the COVID-19 screening process. If the temperature is above 100 degrees, that person will not be allowed to enter the building.

Monday, March 23, at 5 p.m.

Screening stations will be put in place at all entrances for the following care sites to screen all associates, providers and patients:

· All OhioHealth hospitals and medical office buildings attached to hospitals

· This may mean access point changes

Tuesday, March 24, 7 a.m., any associate, provider or patient coming into any of the following locations will be required to have their temperature taken as part of the COVID-19 screening process.

· All OhioHealth ambulatory locations

· OhioHealth Physician Group locations

· All Freestanding Emergency Departments

· All outpatient oncology offices

· Kobacker House

OhioHealth Hospitals:

· OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital

· OhioHealth Grant Medical Center

· OhioHealth Doctors Hospital

· OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital

· OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital

· OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital

· OhioHealth Marion General Hospital

· OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital

· OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital

· OhioHealth Shelby Hospital

· OhioHealth Grove City Methodist Hospital

· OhioHealth Berger Hospital