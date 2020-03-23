Meigs County closures and updates

MEIGS COUNTY — Following the “Stay-at-home” order issued which went into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Monday night, multiple businesses and agencies are modifying their available services.

Meigs County Health Department

The Meigs County Health Department will further limit access to the Meigs County Health Department beginning Monday, March 23. This will begin with the staff who will be screened and have their temperature taken daily prior to entering the facility.

In addition, the health department is asking individuals needing essential services such as vital statistics (birth and death certificates) and immunizations, along with loading of food benefits through WIC call ahead and schedule an appointment for these services. When arriving at our facility you will need to call upon arrival or ring the outside doorbell to be screened and have your temperature checked prior to entering. For the Meigs County Health Department call 740-992-6626. For Meigs County WIC call 740-992-0392.

Meigs Soil and Water

Due to the COVID-19 National Emergency, the office of the Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District is closed to the public with limited staff on hand to answer phones, take messages, or meet by phone appointment only.

To limit staff and public exposure, only limited services including equipment rental will be available until such time as the emergency is lifted. The Meigs SWCD phone number is 740-992-4282. People with urgent agricultural and forestry pollution complaints during the COVID-19 Pandemic should call 614-265-6610 for pollution abatement assistance.

The Meigs SWCD Conservation Area will remain open for hiking, bird-watching or other outdoor activities but people are asked to continue practicing social distancing and to not congregate at the picnic shelter.

The Meigs SWCD is co-located with the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service. Due to recent public health concerns, the NRCS service center is open by phone appointment only. You can call 740-992-6646, Ext. 103 to make an appointment. Agricultural producers should visit farmers.gov/coronavirus for the latest information on available services and the latest status of service centers impacted by these locally-specific health measures.

Continue to check out Meigs SWCD on Facebook for any changes or updates during the ongoing national emergency.

Middleport

In response to the governor’s most recent order to stay at home unless you have essential business, all public parks and recreation areas in the Village of Middleport will be closed to the public effective 8 p.m., Monday, March 23.

Pomeroy

The Village of Pomeroy is taking further precautions to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The lobby to the Police Department will still be open to the public. If there is a need for police assistance in any way within the village call 740-992-6411.

The Village of Pomeroy Water Department will still be closed to the public. If there is an emergency regarding any water or sewer service, please call the police department number. Payments for water bills can be accepted through the mail or at the drop box located outside the water office.

Syracuse

In the interest of the health and safety of esidents, and in order to decrease exposure to and transmission of the COVID-19 virus and in consultation with the Ohio Department of Health, public playgrounds and picnic shelters in the village are closed until further notice. This includes the Joy Bentley playground, the village park picnic shelter, the Syracuse Community Center playground and picnic shelter and the Carleton School playground. The ball fields are closed to all organized groups.

The grassy areas of the parks remain open to groups of 10 or fewer. Please remember that outdoor surfaces are not sanitized or disinfected. Take appropriate precautions, including using hand sanitizer.

Rutland

Mayor Tyler Eblin has ordered the Jim Vennari Park closed until further notice. Additionally, the municipal offices of the Village of Rutland located inside the Rutland Civic Center (the Center) will remain open, however, to ensure compliance with the Order, the following guidelines will apply to all employees, public officials and all of those conducting business with the Village of Rutland:

(1) Entrance into the Center will be limited to one entry way at a time. If ill, persons are prohibited from visiting the Center or reporting to work. Return home and contact the Village of Rutland by telephone at (740) 742-2121 to conduct any business that you may have. Employees and public officials are asked to assess their body temperature before reporting to the Center or work and avoid doing so if such temperature is equal to or greater than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit. If persons are not ill or if persons do not have a fever; or have been without a fever for at least 72 hours, they may visit or work in the Center, but must utilize the alcohol based hand rub provided or proceed to the restroom and wash their hands immediately upon entering. While visiting or working in the Center, all persons are urged to cover any coughing or sneezing they may have by doing so into their elbow or a disposable tissue and not into their hands. Regardless of one’s health, the general public is strongly encouraged to conduct business with the Village of Rutland by telephone.

Meetings will be conducted in the gymnasium of the Center to allow for adequate spacing of those in attendance. All meetings will be limited to ten people. When visiting the Center and or participating in a meeting, all persons must stand or sit at least six feet from one another.

