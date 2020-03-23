During one of the daily update news conferences last week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine asked Ohioans to put their American, or Ohio, flags on display as a sign of unity during the COVID-19 outbreak. Over the weekend, American Flags were placed throughout the downtown Pomeroy area.

