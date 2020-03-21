MCHD limiting building access

The Meigs County Health Department will further limit access to the Meigs County Health Department beginning Monday March 23. This will begin with the staff who will be screened and have their temperature taken daily prior to entering the facility.

In addition, the health department is asking individuals needing essential services such as vital statistics (birth and death certificates) and immunizations, along with loading of food benefits through WIC call ahead and schedule an appointment for these services. When arriving at our facility you will need to call upon arrival or ring the outside doorbell to be screened and have your temperature checked prior to entering.

For the Meigs County Health Department call 740-992-6626.

For Meigs County WIC call 740-992-0392.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact the office.