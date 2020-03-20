Board of Health to consider emergency order

POMEROY — A special Meigs County Board of Health (BOH) meeting is being convened by BOH President Roger Gaul at 5:30 p.m. on March 24, in the Meigs County Health Department conference room located at 112 E. Memorial Drive in Pomeroy, OH.

This is in response to the Meigs County Sheriff and Meigs County Prosecutor’s request for issuance and approval of a Board of Health District Order, under the authority of the ORC 3709.21, to close the Meigs County Sheriff Office’s CCW Office to the public with the exception of emergency applications, effective March 25, 2020, until further notice. This is an emergency measure in order to prevent the community spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Under the authority of R.C. 3709.21, “the BOH may make such orders… as are necessary for… the prevention or restriction of disease.” Also, “In cases of emergency caused by epidemics of contagious or infectious diseases… the Board may declare such orders and regulations as emergency measures, and such orders and regulations shall become effective immediately without such advertising, recording, and certifying.”

Any other Meigs County elected official or Meigs County department head or Meigs County business wishing to have a similar order issued on their behalf must submit a request via email to Courtney.midkiff@meigs-health.com by or before 4 p.m. on Monday, March 23, to be included on the special board of health meeting agenda for this purpose only. No other business will be discussed at this special meeting.