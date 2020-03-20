Meigs County office and agency closures and announcements

Editor’s Note: This is a running list of office, agency and meeting changes and closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic. This article will be updated throughout the day, with a new article started each morning to keep things updated.

MEIGS COUNTY — Numerous agencies and offices are closed or have altered services to the public due to COVID-19. Below is the information provided by the agencies and offices involved.

Meigs County Board of Elections

The Meigs County Board of Elections will remain open to staff. However, public access is limited. Call 740-992-2697 before coming to the office. You may call the office to request an absentee ballot form at anytime. Please state your name, address and phone number. The request form can also be found on the Secretary of State website. A drop box will be set up soon to drop off ballots.

Meigs County Courthouse

The Meigs County Courthouse is open, but public access is limited. Those needing to do business in the courthouse should contact the office they need by phone. Auditor, 740-992-2698; Clerk of Courts, 740-992-5290; Commissioners, 740-992-2895; Common Pleas Court, 740-992-6439; County Court, 740-992-2279; Engineer and County Garage, 740-992-2911; Probate Juvenile Court, 740-992-3096 or 740-992-6205; Prosecutor, 740-992-6371; Recorder, 740-992-3806; Sheriff, 740-992-3371; Title Office, 740-992-2693; Treasurer, 740-992-2004.

Previously announced closures and modifications include:

Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the Meigs County Health Department has recommended public access inside the Meigs SWCD office be discontinued. Effective immediately office doors are locked. Please knock or call us at 740-992-4282 and we will attempt to serve you. The district will continue to function as long as possible while also considering the health and safety of staff and the public.

Tuppers Plains Chester Water District

Access to the Tuppers Plains Chester Water District main office will be closed beginning March 23. Payments will be accepted at the drive through window and the drop box. The district will also not be contacting customers directly in the field. Customers will be contacted electronically, by phone or by mail.

Drive through hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The office can be contacted at 740-985-3315 or info@tpcwd.org.

Health Recovery Services

Group sessions are currently not being held at Health Recovery Services due to the spread of COVID-19. In addition, iIndividuals who are sick are asked to call the office and reschedule appointments. Any one with questions may call 740-992-5277.

Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services

The Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services is closed to walk-in traffic. The agency is still open and services can still be accessed by telephone. If you have questions about your OWF, SNAP or Medicaid benefits, please call 1-844-640-6446 or visit benefits.ohio.gov. All other services can be accessed via the telephone at 740-992-2117 or 1-800-992-2608: Child Support Enforcement Agency, press 4; Children Services and Adult Protective Services, press 5; OhioMeansJobs, Non-Emergency Transportation or Childcare, press 6; Other services, press 9.

Syracuse Community Center

Closed to all activities of any kind will cease until further notice.

Meigs County Auditor’s Office

The Meigs County Auditor’s Office will be closed to the public until further notice. To conduct business, call 740-992-2698; fax, 740-992-6289; email, meigsauditor@suddenlinkmail.com; or mail 100 East Second Street, Room 201, Pomeroy, Ohio 45769.

Meigs County Courts and Clerk of Courts

The Meigs County Common Pleas Court, County Court, Juvenile and Probate Court and Clerk of Courts office are closed to the public at this time. Individuals who need to do business with the court must call the court. Judge Linda R. Warner, Meigs Common Pleas Court, 740-992-6439; Judge L. Scott Powell, Meigs Probate Juvenile Court, 740-992-3096 or 740-992-6205; Judge Michael L. Barr, Meigs County Court, 740-992-2279; Samantha Mugrage, Meigs County Clerk of Courts, 740-992-5290.

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

The lobby of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is closed the public. For assistance call 740-992-3371. Deputies will still be responding to emergency calls. The sheriff’s office will not be processing background checks or concealed carry applications/renewals until further notice. If you have questions please contact clerk Bethany Ulbrich at 740-992-4655 and leave a message or email bethany.ulbrich@meigssheriff.org.

Meigs County Council on Aging

Meals will no longer be served for dine-in at the Council on Aging. Senior Lunches will be available for carryout only during this closure from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. Meals on Wheels is not affected and is ongoing at full capacity.

Transportation and homemaker services are also being provided, as is assistance for those 60 and older with an errand service for grocery shopping and delivery, pick up and delivery of non-narcotic prescriptions and delivery of donated food and supply items.

Village of Racine

The Racine Municipal Building is closed to the public. Water and/or garbage payments, may be placed in the drop box, mail or pay online. The closing of the building also affects the Syracuse-Racine Regional Sewer District and the Sutton Township Offices. If you have any questions please call Racine Village, 740-949-2296; SRRSD, 740-949-2416; Sutton Township, 740-949-1550.

Village of Pomeroy

In response to COVID-19 (coronavirus), the Village of Pomeroy Public offices will be closed to the public. If you are needing services contact Mayor, 740-992-2246; Water/Sewer Dept., 740-992-3121; Code enforcement, 740-992-1636; Police dept., 740-992-6411; Fiscal officer, 740-992-2543. The lobby to the Village Police Department will be open to conduct business as usual for the police department only. Water bills must be paid through the drive up window, drop box or mail.

Meigs County District Public Library

All branches of the Meigs County District Public Library will be closed until further notice. Please keep checking our Facebook page for further updates.

Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office

The Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will be closed to the public until further notice. Employees will still report, so if anyone needs the assistance of the staff, you may contact the office at 740-992-6371. If anyone needs the assistance of the Meigs County Victim Assistance Program staff, you may contact the office at 740-992-1720.

Meigs County Garage/Engineer’s Office

The Meigs County Engineers Office and County Garage will be closed to the public until further notice. If you have a delivery, or are a township in need of patching mix or culverts, or if you have an issue to report please call 740-992-2911.

Village of Syracuse offices

Syracuse Village Hall will be closed to the public. Payment for water bills may be dropped off in the water drop box outside village hall. Water payments can also be paid online or mailed to P.O. Box 323 Syracuse, OH 45779. For any questions, you may contact Fiscal Officer Tiffany McDaniel at 740-992-7777 or message us on the village Facebook page. If you have a water emergency after hours, please contact Dustin Butcher at 740-416-4657. For emergencies, please call 911. To contact the Police Department non-emergency line, please call 740-992-7777.

Middleport Water Office

The Middleport Village water office is closed to public entry until further notice. A clerk will be on duty and available for your questions and concerns by phone at 740-992-5571. You may use the drop box for payments.

Signs on the front entrance to the Meigs County Courthouse ask people to call the respective offices in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/03/web1_3.19-Courthouse-Signs-4.jpg Signs on the front entrance to the Meigs County Courthouse ask people to call the respective offices in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel