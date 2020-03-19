PVH implements drive-up viral testing appointments in response to COVID-19

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) announced late Thursday evening the creation of a drive-up viral testing station for people exhibiting symptoms of respiratory viruses including COVID-19. The testing site will open Friday, March 20.

Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Anyone with these symptoms or who has had possible contact with a COVID-19 infected person should call the hotline for an initial phone screening. During the screening, if the Registered Nurses determine you have symptoms of a respiratory virus including COVID-19, you will be given an appointment to the drive-up testing site.

Appointments will be given from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Walk-in appointments are not available. For an initial phone screening, please call the hotline at 304-674-2406 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Please bring photo identification and insurance card to your appointment. Those without insurance will still be tested. Please remain in your vehicle upon arrival. Someone will come to your window to test you.

If at any time after you have received a phone screening, you determine your symptoms have worsened, call 911 or go to your nearest emergency department.

Information submitted by Pleasant Valley Hospital.

Response to COVID-19