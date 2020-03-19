OhioHealth to implement no visitor policy

ATHENS — Because of the quickly evolving situation surrounding COVID-19, OhioHealth is implementing a no visitor policy effective Friday, March 20, at 7 a.m.

We will make limited exceptions for:

· End-of-life patients

· Patients with disabilities who need assistance

· Patients under 18 – both parents will be allowed to visit their child

· Maternity patients can have one support person for the duration of their stay

· There will be no time limits on approved visitors

Care sites impacted include all OhioHealth care sites and hospitals.