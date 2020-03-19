Clerk of Courts provides information on offices during coronavirus outbreak

There is no higher priority than the safety and well-being of the people we serve and our staff. Therefore, until the risks of exposure to Coronavirus (COVID-19) pass or are significantly reduced, our respective offices will take the following proactive steps until further notice. It is important that we take these actions to limit gathering and physical contact while continuing to provide services. Remember, the best thing you can do is to take precautions to protect yourself, your family and your community.

Legal Office

The Meigs County Clerk of Courts Legal Office will temporarily suspend public in-person access effective immediately. This closure is consistent with decisions made by other government offices to combat the community spread of the Coronavirus.

Pursuant to Meigs County Common Pleas Court General Order 20 LRO 001, all filing of court documents shall be done via ordinary mail, e-mail, or fax. Other than new petitions for protection orders and emergency custody matters, in-person filing options will be with specific prearranged and prescreened cases. Payment of filing fees via telephone (740.992.5290) will still be required in order for documents to be filed.

· Fax filing – 740.992.4429

· Email filing – legal@meigscountyclerkofcourts.com

· Ordinary mail filing – Meigs County Clerk of Courts, 100 East Second Street, Suite 303, Pomeroy, Ohio 45769

You may still search records online at meigscountyclerkofcourts.com. Public records requests may be made by phone, fax or email. If you do not have access to the internet, please call our office at 740.992.5290 and we will gladly mail copies to you.

If you need to pay court costs, restitution or a fine, you may do so over the phone with a debit or credit card. Associated fees will be charged, but are beyond the control of our office. A receipt will be mailed to you, upon request. Delinquent account collection efforts have been temporarily suspended. We understand that many people have become unemployed due to mandatory closures.

For more information on jury duty, court hearings, and probation appointments, please see the information provided by the Meigs County Common Pleas Court or contact the office at 740.992.6439.

Passport application processing is temporarily suspended. This applies to our part in the process only. The National Passport Center is still operating as normal, at the time of this statement.

If you have any questions or other business not addressed above, please call us at 740.992.5290 or email us at legal@meigscountyclerkofcourts.com.

Title Office

The Meigs County Clerk of Courts Title Office will temporarily suspend public in-person access effective immediately. This closure is consistent with decisions made by other government offices to combat the community spread of the Coronavirus.

Auto dealer and bank transactions will not be impacted by this closure and title work may be dropped off and picked up the following day. Public customers should call our office to facilitate processing your title by mail. The appropriate documentation and payment shall be mailed to the Meigs County Clerk of Courts, Title Office, 100 East Second Street, Suite 204, Pomeroy, Ohio 45769. To ensure accurate transaction by mail, please call our dedicated title clerks or view our titling-by-mail checklist (listed at the bottom of this article). A drop box may be added at a later date, and if so, the location and instructional information will be provided to the public at that time. For BMV-related information, please visit their website at www.bmv.ohio.gov.

Passport application processing is temporarily suspended. This applies to our part in the process only. The National Passport Center is still operating as normal, at the time of this statement.

If you have any questions or other business not addressed above, please call us at 740.992.2693 or email us at title@meigscountyclerkofcourts.com.

I want to thank the citizens of Meigs County, fellow elected officials, and our employees for their cooperation, patience, and understanding during this “public health emergency.” We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause the citizens of Meigs County. We believe these measures are necessary to protect the public and our employees and to keep our day-to-day business running. We will continue to work with Federal, State, and Local Officials and update the public with any additional changes to our services on our website at www.meigscountyclerkofcourts.com or you may call our respective offices for further information.

TITLING-BY-MAIL CHECKLIST

Please note: these are general requirements and additional documentation may be requested upon review of your application for Certificate of Title.

Transfer of Ohio Title

o Assignment (top portion) of original Ohio title filled out in its entirety, signed by seller(s) and notarized.

o Buyer’s Acknowledgement of Odometer Certification (middle portion) of original Ohio title signed by purchaser(s).

o Application (bottom portion) of original Ohio title filled out in its entirety, signed by purchaser(s) and notarized.

o Lien release from lien holder if an open lien exists

o $15 title fee plus sales tax (based on county of residence) on purchase price.

Transfer of Non-Ohio Title

o Original certificate of title with assignment completed in its entirety.

o A BMV Out of State Inspection Form.

o Lien release from lien holder if an open lien exists.

o Ohio Application for Certificate of Title to a Motor Vehicle (located on website under Forms) filled out in its entirety, signed by applicant(s) and notarized.

o Applicant’s Odometer Statement (located on website under Forms) if applicable.

o $16.50 title fee plus sales tax (based on county of residence) on purchase price.

Duplicate/Replacement Ohio Title

o Ohio Application for Certificate of Title to a Motor Vehicle (located on website under Forms) with the Duplicate/Replacement section completed in addition to vehicle and owner(s) information. Application must be signed by owner(s) and notarized.

o Lien release from lien holder if an open lien exists.

o $15 title fee.

Mail your documentation and check made payable to:

Meigs County Clerk of Courts

Auto Title Division

100 East Second Street, Suite 204

Pomeroy, Ohio 45769

Please include your name and daytime telephone number in the event questions arise or additional documentation is required.

By Sammi Mugrage Special to the Sentinel

Sammi Mugrage is the Meigs County Clerk of Courts.

