Meigs County office and agency closures and announcements

Editor’s Note: This is a running list of office, agency and meeting changes and closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic. This article will be updated throughout the day, with a new article started each morning to keep things updated.

MEIGS COUNTY — Numerous agencies and offices are closed or have altered services to the public due to COVID-19. Below is the information provided by the agencies and offices involved.

Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the Meigs County Health Department has recommended public access inside the Meigs SWCD office be discontinued. Effective immediately office doors are locked.

Please knock or call us at 740-992-4282 and we will attempt to serve you. The district will continue to function as long as possible while also considering the health and safety of staff and the public.

We apologize for any inconvenience; thank you for your understanding during these difficult times. Please follow the advice of medical professionals, practice social distancing, and be good to each other.

Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services

In response to COVID-19, the coronavirus, and to protect the families and children we serve, as well as our employees, the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services (MCDJFS) has modified the way customers access programs.

The Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services will close to walk-in traffic as of noon today, March 18. The agency is still open and services can still be accessed by telephone.

If you have questions about your OWF, SNAP or Medicaid benefits, please call 1-844-640-6446 or visit benefits.ohio.gov

All other services can be accessed via the telephone at 740-992-2117 or 1-800-992-2608:

Child Support Enforcement Agency, press 4

Children Services and Adult Protective Services, press 5

OhioMeansJobs, Non-Emergency Transportation or Childcare, press 6

Other services, press 9

Syracuse Community Center

Due to the Corona Virus, the Meigs County Health Department has closed the Syracuse Community Center . All activities of any kind will cease until further notice.

Meigs County Auditor’s Office

The Meigs County Auditor’s Office will be closed to the public until further notice. As much business as possible will be conducted by phone, 740-992-2698; fax, 740-992-6289; email, meigsauditor@suddenlinkmail.com; or mail 100 East Second Street, Room 201, Pomeroy, Ohio 45769.

Meigs County Courts and Clerk of Courts

The Meigs County Common Pleas Court, County Court, Juvenile and Probate Court and Clerk of Courts office are closed to the public at this time. Individuals who need to do business with the court must call the court. Based upon the needs of the caller, further directions will be given. The offices will be conducting business deemed essential and emergency hearings; the offices shall receive and distribute filings in cases, and will attempt to resolve issues as presented. Currently, they are doing as much as possible over video conference, phone conference, fax, emails as is possible to minimize social contact. Judge Linda R. Warner, Meigs Common Pleas Court, 740-992-6439; Judge L. Scott Powell, Meigs Probate Juvenile Court, 740-992-3096 or 740-992-6205; Judge Michael L. Barr, Meigs County Court, 740-992-2279; Samantha Mugrage, Meigs County Clerk of Courts, 740-992-5290.

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

The lobby of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is closed the public. For assistance call 740-992-3371. Deputies will still be responding to emergency calls. The sheriff’s office will not be processing background checks or concealed carry applications/renewals until further notice. If you have questions please contact clerk Bethany Ulbrich at 740-992-4655 and leave a message or email bethany.ulbrich@meigssheriff.org.

Meigs County Council on Aging

Meals will no longer be served for dine-in at the Council on Aging. Senior Lunches will be available for carryout only during this closure from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. Meals on Wheels is not affected and is ongoing at full capacity.

Transportation and homemaker services are also being provided, as is assistance for those 60 and older with an errand service for grocery shopping and delivery, pick up and delivery of non-narcotic prescriptions and delivery of donated food and supply items.

Village of Racine

The Racine Municipal Building is closed to the public for the safety and health of not only the employees but for you as the customer also. At this time if you have water and/or garbage payments, please use the drop box, mail or pay online. The closing of the building also affects the Syracuse-Racine Regional Sewer District and the Sutton Township Offices. If you have any questions please call the respective numbers below:

Racine Village – 740-949-2296

SRRSD – 740-949-2416

Sutton Township – 740-949-1550

Village of Pomeroy

In response to COVID-19 (coronavirus), the Village of Pomeroy Public offices will be closed to the public. If you are needing services contact Mayor, 740-992-2246; Water/Sewer Dept., 740-992-3121; Code enforcement, 740-992-1636; Police dept., 740-992-6411; Fiscal officer, 740-992-2543.

The lobby to the Village Police Department will be open to conduct business as usual for the police department only.

Water bills must be paid through the drive up window, drop box or mail.

These precautions will remain in place until directed otherwise.

Pomeroy Mayor’s Court

Pomeroy’s Mayor’s Court for Monday, March 23 has been canceled and all cases will be continued until 5 p.m., Monday, April 13.

Meigs PERI meeting

POMEROY — The April meeting of the Meigs County Public Employee Retirees Inc., Chapter 74, has been cancelled, upon orders of the Governor, due to cautionary measures taken in dealing with the Coronavirus outbreak. The meeting has tentatively been rescheduled to June 5th.

Meigs County District Public Library

All branches of the Meigs County District Public Library will be closed until further notice. Please keep checking our Facebook page for further updates.

– Please keep library items at home until we reopen.

– Library card holders have access to digital material via OverDrive/Libby and hoopla. If you need your card number, please call the library at 740-992-5813 or email contact@meigslibrary.org.

– Register online for a library card if you do not already have one here: https://meigslibrary.org/librarycardsignup

Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office

The Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will be closed to the public until further notice. Employees will still report, so if anyone needs the assistance of the staff, you may contact the office at 740-992-6371. If anyone needs the assistance of the Meigs County Victim Assistance Program staff, you may contact the office at 740-992-1720.

Meigs County Garage/Engineer’s Office

The Meigs County Engineers Office and County Garage will be closed to the public until further notice. If you have a delivery, or are a township in need of patching mix or culverts, or if you have an issue to report please call 740-992-2911.

Village of Syracuse offices

Syracuse Village Hall will be closed to the public. Payment for water bills may be dropped off in the water drop box outside village hall. Water payments can also be paid online or mailed to P.O. Box 323 Syracuse, OH 45779. A receipt will be mailed to you upon request. For any questions, you may contact Fiscal Officer Tiffany McDaniel at 740-992-7777 or message us on the village Facebook page. If you have a water emergency after hours, please contact Dustin Butcher at 740-416-4657. For emergencies, please call 911. To contact the Police Department non-emergency line, please call 740-992-7777.

Middleport Water Office

The Middleport Village water office is closed to public entry until further notice. A clerk will be on duty and available for your questions and concerns by phone at 740-992-5571. You may use the drop box for payments.

Middleport Mayor’s Court

Middleport Mayors Court for Tuesday, March 17 has been canceled and all cases will be continued until 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 31.

Signs on the front entrance to the Meigs County Courthouse ask people to call the respective offices in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/03/web1_3.19-Courthouse-Signs-1.jpg Signs on the front entrance to the Meigs County Courthouse ask people to call the respective offices in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel