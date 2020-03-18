Task force executes search warrant

SALISBURY TWP. — The Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs located suspected methamphetamine during a search of a residence on Wednesday.

Sheriff Keith Wood reports that a search warrant was executed on Wednesday at approximately 1 p.m. on a residence located on Stewart Hollow Road, in Salisbury Township. Wood stated that agents with the Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs secured a search warrant for the residence with the assistance of Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley. The case originated through an investigation by the Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

During the search officers seized suspected methamphetamines, along with digital scales, cell phones and a firearm.

Charges are pending on the male subject who resides at the residence and once the case is completed, charges will be discussed with the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs is a state task force under the jurisdiction of the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, which is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. The task force was formed in September 2013 and consists of the Meigs and Gallia County Sheriff’s Offices, the Gallipolis City Police Department, the Middleport Police Department and both the Meigs and Gallia County Prosecutor’s Offices.