OhioHealth changes visitor policy to allow one visitor per patient per day

ATHENS — In an effort to protect patients, visitors, physicians and staff from COVID-19, OhioHealth is implementing a more restricted visitation policy than was originally announced on Monday. The new policy will be effective immediately.
Visitor guidelines:
· Patients will be limited to one per day with one exception, both parents will be allowed to visit their child
· Visitors will not be allowed to wait in lobbies or cafeterias
· Visitors must be 18 years or older
· Maternity patients will be limited to one support person during their entire length of stay
· In-person Behavioral Health visits will no longer be permitted due to the common space these require
· Visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Overnight visits will not be permitted with the exception of end-of-life situations
· We will make limited exceptions for end-of-life patients and for those with disabilities who need assistance
Visitor screening:
Visitors to all OhioHealth hospitals, outpatient care centers and physician offices will also be screened and will not be granted entrance if any of the following applies:
· Exhibiting Flu-like symptoms
· Fever within the past 24 hours
· Cough or shortness of breath within the past 14 days
· Contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient within the past 14 days
· International travel within the past 14 days
Care sites impacted:
All OhioHealth care sites will be impacted including:
· Hospitals
· Urgent Care facilities
· Freestanding Emergency Departments
· OhioHealth Physician Group offices
· And more
OhioHealth Hospitals:
· OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital
· OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
· OhioHealth Doctors Hospital
· OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital
· OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital
· OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital
· OhioHealth Marion General Hospital
· OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital
· OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital
· OhioHealth Shelby Hospital
· OhioHealth Grove City Methodist Hospital
· OhioHealth Berger Hospital
Information provided by OhioHealth.