Health Department issues COVID-19 update

POMEROY — The Meigs County Health Department is continuing to respond to the COVID-19 Pandemic here in Meigs County.

Currently, Meigs County has zero confirmed cases.

As of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Ohio has 88 confirmed cases from ages 2 to 91 with a median age of 48.5, 26 hospitalizations, in 19 counties.

Test are still limited, so it is being advised by the Ohio Department of Health to limit testing to individuals who truly need it. This includes people at high risk and who are hospitalized. If you are only having mild symptoms it is being asked that you self-quarantine to help stop the spread of the virus and “flatten the curve”.

What have we been doing:

Continuing conference calls with the Ohio Department of Health.

March 17th — MCHD met (social distancing was practiced) and held a conference call with county office holders to relay information about the COVID-19 virus to assist them in making decisions on how to operate their offices and information to relay to the public.

March 17th — MCHD held a conference call with local officials including local mayors, American Red Cross, ADAMHS Board, long-term care facilities, pharmacies, law enforcement, Meigs County Fire Association, Chamber of Commerce and more.

New Orders:

All BMV’s in the state were ordered to close. Five central offices will remain open to issue Commercial Drivers License. The BMV is also closing all 52 driver’s exam stations at the end of the business day on March 18th, 2020.

All hair salons, barber shops, spa’s, nail salons, and tattoo shops are ordered to close at the end of the business day March 18th, 2020.

The national guard will be used to only help set-up tents at healthcare facilities, and possibly at food banks.

It was recommended that employers begin to monitor their staffs by taking daily temperatures, pushing handwashing, social distancing, and sending sick individuals home.

Local officials practiced social distancing this week during a meeting on COVID-19. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/03/web1_3.19-HD-Update.jpg Local officials practiced social distancing this week during a meeting on COVID-19. Courtesy photo

By Brody Davis Special to the Sentinel

Brody Davis is the Meigs County Health Department Public Health Emergency Response Coordinator and Public Information Officer.

Brody Davis is the Meigs County Health Department Public Health Emergency Response Coordinator and Public Information Officer.