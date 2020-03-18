Home National Bank closing lobby access

RACINE — Due to growing concerns of COVID-19, and keeping community and employee health as top priority, a decision has been made to temporarily limit transactions to drive thru only at all Home National Bank locations effective March 19, 2020.

Please be assured that your banking needs will be met to the fullest, as always, while all lobbies are closed.

Drive thru hours are as follows:

Racine — Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon

Syracuse — Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 8:30 a.m.-noon

Middleport — Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 8:30 a.m.-noon

All employees will remain operating on regular hours, as we intend to continue providing full service. If you need to apply for a loan or meet with a loan officer, other bank personnel, or access a safety deposit box please call to make to make an appointment.

The banks can be contacted by phone at Racine 740-949-2210; Syracuse 740-992-6333; Middleport 740-691-5131.

The bank encourage customers to take advantage of digital banking such as:

· ATMs

· Telephone banking

· Internet banking

· Mobile banking through phone apps; touch banking and card valet

If you need assistance using these resources please call any branch location so employees can help you get set up and banking with ease.

The bank will continue to announce updates and bring our customers full financial service. Thank you for your understanding of the precautions we are taking to ensure a healthy community and working environment.

