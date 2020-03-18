Ohio University postpones spring commencement ceremonies

ATHENS — In a message sent out by President M. Duane Nellis on Wednesday morning, Ohio University announced the postponement of Spring Commencement.

The decision comes after the university recently canceled all in person classes for the remainder of the semester.

”As you know, Ohio University has been monitoring the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) daily to provide regular updates to our OHIO community. I am writing, today, to notify you of our decision to postpone our Spring 2020 Commencement ceremonies, planned for May 1-2 and graduation recognition activities on all regional campuses. When it is safe for our University community to come together again, we will immediately begin planning a postponed Commencement celebration and will notify our graduates and our entire community as plans are developed,” wrote Nellis in his letter to the university community.

Nellis added that the decision to postpone was made in the best interest of our graduating students and our entire University community and in alignment with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that no gatherings with 50 people or more take place for the next eight weeks to slow the spread of this disease.

This decision, stated Nellis, was supported by and reflected the input of Student Senate President Lydia Ramlo, Student Trustees Austin McClain and Justin Kelley, as well as thousands of students who provided their perspectives.

“Commencement is a significant occasion for our graduating Bobcats and their families, and I know we all feel a great sense of disappointment that we will not be able to celebrate their success together on May 2. However, I greatly look forward to the day when we come back together again for what I expect will be an incredibly memorable and moving Commencement event as we celebrate not only your success at OHIO but also our collective journey through this unprecedented time,” wrote Nellis.

In addition, the university states that it is “actively exploring ways to continue to connect with you and celebrate you as we wrap up this semester, and we will share more details soon.”

Visit www.ohio.edu/coronavirus for updates and information about Ohio University’s response to the coronavirus epidemic.

Information provided by Ohio University.