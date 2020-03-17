ADAMH announces COVID-19 recommendations

GALLIPOLIS —The Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Board released a statement Tuesday surrounding updated policies and recommendations in response to the COVID-19 Ohio outbreak.

What follows is a news release provided to Ohio Valley Publishing.

Like all of you, our team at the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board has been closely monitoring the developing situation regarding the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19. The following contains useful information regarding local resources and response as well other helpful information and links.

The Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board is working with local contracted agencies to establish procedures to manage the potential impact of COVID-10 on our community. All local providers have modified their protocol to allow for accessibility of their services, including assessments, individual counseling, and medication for both mental health and substance abuse issues, during this time. There is availability of services via phone and other means where technology allows to prevent/limit the need for in-person appointments during this time.

The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services is also working to ensure continuity of care for Ohioans with mental illness and addiction, many of whom have co-occurring health conditions that may make contracting a virus more dangerous for them.

The outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) has many people feeling distressed. This is very normal in times of crisis. The outbreak impacts not only our physical health, but also emotional health. Young children, parents with children, elderly, individuals with preexisting mental health and addiction , and medical/health care professionals may respond to the stress more strongly. It is important to obtain accurate information and recognize the ways to prepare and prevent the COVID-19 outbreak in our community.

Here are a some things you can do to feel better:

Get information from a trusted resource: coronavirus.ohio.gov is the website updated regularly by the Ohio Department of Health in coordination with the Centers for Disease Control. It has the facts on what is happening in Ohio and helpful resources on prevention and testing for you and your family.

If you have specific questions, ask an expert at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). This call center is managed by the Ohio Department of Health and is now open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Limit media exposure. Today’s 24-hour news cycle can make it difficult to turn away from the TV, radio, or social media, but research has shown that excessive media exposure to coverage of stressful events can result in negative mental health outcomes. Use trusted media outlets to gather the information you need, then turn them off.

Reduce your stress and feel better:

Be prepared. Prevent risk of illness by taking simple steps that are good practices. Wash your hands. Cover your cough. Increase cleaning. Stay home if you’re sick. Here’s an illness prevention fact sheet from the Ohio Department of Health to help you and your family.

Eat healthy foods and exercise to boost your immune system. Get plenty of rest. Stay in touch with friends and loved ones and talk with them about your worries. Keep participating in hobbies and activities that you enjoy to improve your mood.

Recognize signs of distress in yourself and family or friends. Signs of stress include worry, fear, sleeping or eating too little or too much, difficulty concentrating, pulling away from people or things at home or work or in daily life, yelling or fighting with family or friends, having thoughts or memories you can’t get out of your head, unexplained aches and pains, feeling hopeless or helpless, thinking of hurting yourself or someone else, and smoking or drinking alcohol more than you should.

Get help for your stress if you need it by calling our office at 740-446-3022 to learn of available providers and services by visiting the “local treatment resources tab”“ on our home page. You can also receive assistance via text messaging by texting “4 HOPE” to 741-741.

Other helpful links and resources:

Wondering how to talk to your children about the ongoing crisis in an informed and calm manner? Visit https://childmind.org/article/talking-to-kids-about-the-coronavirus/.

Questions about applying for unemployment benefits during this on-going crisis? File online 24/7 at unemployment.ohio.gov, or call 877-644-6562, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Are you a small business owner in need of guidance and support? Help is on the way as Ohio leaders apply for funding through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program.The program provides low-interest loans up to $2 million in order to help businesses overcome the temporary loss of revenue during the current state of emergency.

In order to complete the state’s application, businesses impacted by the current public health crisis should immediately send their contact information to businesshelp@development.ohio.gov. Additional information on the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program is available at sba.gov/disaster.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/03/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-3.jpg