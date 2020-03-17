Courts advise steps to limit in-person contact

POMEROY — In a news release on Tuesday evening, Meigs County’s judges and clerk of courts addressed steps being taken to minimize contact during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Judges Linda Warner, Mick Barr, and Scott Powell and Clerk of Courts Sammi Mugrage issued the following statement:

The Meigs County Court System announces steps taken to minimize social contact during the Coronavirus/COVID-19 health crisis.

In addition to the Federal and State mandates received in recent days, the Meigs County office holders recently met with officials of the Meigs County Health Department with an update on the Coronavirus or COVID-19 threat to our citizens and staff. Our offices are very committed to our citizens having continued access to justice and that we remain accessible during this public health emergency.

In an effort to protect both the public and our employees, the offices of Judge Linda R. Warner, Meigs County Common Please Court, Judge L. Scott Powell, Meigs County Probate Juvenile Court, Judge Michael L. Barr, Meigs County Court and Samantha Mugrage, Meigs County Clerk of Courts announce that there will be limited access to the offices during Ohio’s State of Emergency.

Persons needing to do business with the court must contact the Court in which they have business or clerk, by telephone, at the numbers listed below. Based upon the needs of the caller, further directions will be given. The offices will be conducting business deemed essential and emergency hearings; the offices shall receive and distribute filings in cases, and will attempt to resolve issues as presented. Currently, we are simply doing as much as possible over video conference, phone conference, fax, emails as is possible to minimize social contact.

We appreciate your understanding and patience as we all work together in an attempt to minimize the potential loss of life with this pandemic.

Judge Linda R. Warner, Meigs Common Pleas Court, 740-992-6439; Judge L. Scott Powell, Meigs Probate Juvenile Court, 740-992-3096 or 740-992-6205; Judge Michael L. Barr, Meigs County Court, 740-992-2279; Samantha Mugrage, Meigs County Clerk of Courts, 740-992-5290.