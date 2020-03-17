Meigs County office and agency closures and announcements

Editor’s Note: This article will be updated throughout the day as additional closure announcements are made.

MEIGS COUNTY — Numerous agencies and offices are closed to the public due to COVID-19. Below is the information provided by the agencies and offices involved.

Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services

In response to COVID-19, the coronavirus, and to protect the families and children we serve, as well as our employees, the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services (MCDJFS) has modified the way customers access programs.

MCDJFS remains open Monday through Friday, 8:00am until 4:00pm. All services remain available. Certain precautions have been enacted. Face to face contact with staff will be severely limited. We ask that you do not come to the office if it can be avoided.

If you have questions about your OWF, SNAP or Medicaid benefits, please call 1-844-640-6446 or visit benefits.ohio.gov

All other services can be accessed via the telephone at 740-992-2117 or 1-800-992-2608:

Child Support Enforcement Agency, press 4

Children Services and Adult Protective Services, press 5

OhioMeansJobs, Non-Emergency Transportation or Childcare, press 6

Other services, press 9

Village of Racine

Due to the recent outbreak of the Coronavirus, the Municipal Building is closed to the public for the safety and health of not only the employees but for you as the customer also. By taking this step we will be able to secure the daily activities of the the office and public services on a limited basis at this time. At this time if you have water and/or garbage payments, please use the drop box, mail or pay online. The closing of the building also affects the Syracuse-Racine Regional Sewer District and the Sutton Township Offices. If you have any questions please call the respective numbers below:

Racine Village – 740-949-2296

SRRSD – 740-949-2416

Sutton Township – 740-949-1550

Thank you for your understanding, cooperation and patience at this time.

Village of Pomeroy

In response to COVID-19 (coronavirus), the Village of Pomeroy Public offices will be closed to the public. If you are needing services contact Mayor, 740-992-2246; Water/Sewer Dept., 740-992-3121; Code enforcement, 740-992-1636; Police dept., 740-992-6411; Fiscal officer, 740-992-2543.

The lobby to the Village Police Department will be open to conduct business as usual for the police department only.

Water bills must be paid through the drive up window, drop box or mail.

These precautions will remain in place until directed otherwise. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and we hope to resume normal operations soon.

Pomeroy Mayor’s Court

Pomeroy’s Mayor’s Court for Monday, March 23 has been canceled and all cases will be continued until 5 p.m., Monday, April 13.

Meigs County District Public Library

This was not an easy decision. We join many others in the community who have made the decision to close in the hopes of preventing the further spread of this virus. The health and safety of our community and staff comes first.

All branches of the Meigs County District Public Library will be closed until further notice. Please keep checking our Facebook page for further updates.

The Pomeroy Library will be open on Tuesday, March 17th until 1:00 pm in an attempt to allow everyone to check out needed items before the closure.

– Please keep library items at home until we reopen.

– Library card holders have access to digital material via OverDrive/Libby and hoopla. If you need your card number, please call the library at 740-992-5813 or email contact@meigslibrary.org.

– Register online for a library card if you do not already have one here: https://meigslibrary.org/librarycardsignup

-Check back often for updates. We will post more information as soon as we know when the library will reopen.

Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office

Due to the implementation of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus known as COVID-19 in both Ohio and the United States, the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will be closed to the public until further notice. Employees will still report, so if anyone needs the assistance of the staff, you may contact the office at 740-992-6371. If anyone needs the assistance of the Meigs County Victim Assistance Program staff, you may contact the office at 740-992-1720.

This partial closure is in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 to our employees, to the public, and to our loved ones. We will continue to monitor the situation and look to our federal, state, and county leadership to guide us through this state of emergency. We appreciate your understanding, and we hope this partial closure does not inconvenience too many people.

Meigs County Garage/Engineer’s Office

In an effort to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19, our offices and garage will be closed to the public until further notice. If you have a delivery, or are a township in need of patching mix or culverts, or if you have an issue to report please call 740-992-2911.

Village of Syracuse offices

Effective immediately, village hall will be closed to the public. We ask that payment for water bills be dropped off in the water drop box outside village hall. Water payments can also be paid online or mailed to P.O. Box 323 Syracuse, OH 45779. A receipt will be mailed to you upon request.

For any questions, you may contact Fiscal Officer Tiffany McDaniel at 740-992-7777 or message us on the village Facebook page. If you have a water emergency after hours, please contact Dustin Butcher at 740-416-4657. For emergencies, please call 911. To contact the Police Department non-emergency line, please call 740-992-7777.

Middleport Water Office

The Middleport Village water office is closed to public entry until further notice. A clerk will be on duty and available for your questions and concerns by phone at 740-992-5571. You may use the drop box for payments.

Middleport Mayor’s Court

Middleport Mayors Court for Tuesday, March 17 has been canceled and all cases will be continued until 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 31.