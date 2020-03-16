Holzer limits building entrances

OHIO VALLEY — As posted on its Facebook page, effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Holzer Hospital locations in Gallipolis and Jackson, and Meigs Emergency Department will be limiting entrances to their buildings. Entrance schedules for each location include:

Gallipolis Hospital:

Main Entrance 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday

ASU Entrance 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday -Friday

ER entrance 24/7

Clinic Main Entrance by pharmacy and clinic ramp 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

Jackson Hospital:

ER Entrance 24/7

Employee entrance 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Friday

Main Entrance Monday-Friday 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Meigs Emergency Department:

Receiving Door 24/7

At these entrances, Holzer staff will be conducting a short screening including a temperature check and a few brief questions. All individuals entering the locations, including patients, visitors, employees and vendors, will undergo the screening process.

