Buckeye Hills Regional Council cancellations and postponements

MARIETTA — The safety of Buckeye Hills Regional Council’s staff, clients, and community members continues to be of paramount importance. For this reason, BHRC is cancelling and suspending in-person public meetings scheduled for its office and around the region to help mitigate any spread of COVID-19. Where possible, some meetings may be moved online, and BHRC will make that information available through its website and email updates.

The following meetings have been canceled:

March 23, 24, 25 & April 1: Water Accessibility Database meetings previously scheduled for New Straitsville, Athens, Caldwell, and Marietta

March 25: OPWC District 18 Round 34 Executive Committee meeting; OPWC District 18 Round 35 Integrating Committee meeting; and District 18 Mayors meeting

March 31, April 2, 7 & 9: Rural Transportation Improvement Plan public meetings previously scheduled for Beverly, Albany, New Straitsville, and Woodsfield (Virtual meeting details TBA)

April 3: BHRC General Policy Council & Appalachian Development Corporation

April 9: Rural Transportation Planning Organization meeting (Virtual meeting details TBA)

April 9 – May 14: Weekly Diabetes Education Empowerment Program (DEEP) Classes

April 9: Return on Investment meeting in Woodsfield

April 24: BHRC Regional Advisory Council

May 1: BHRC Executive Committee

May 6: Southeast Ohio Summit on Aging (new date TBA)

At this time, the Ohio Public Works Commission District 18 National Resources Assistance Council (NRAC) Round 15 meeting and application period has also been suspended indefinitely. Applications are no longer due April 10.

Once guidance is received from OPWC, a revised timetable will be issued on buckeyehills.org as well as media and email notices.

Questions regarding OPWC or NRAC may be directed to Michelle Hyer at mhyer@buckeyehills.org or 740-376-1025.

While no cases of COVID-19 have yet been confirmed in our eight-county region, BHRC realizes the situation is evolving rapidly. Buckeye Hills Regional Council continues to be in close contact with the Ohio Department of Aging, Ohio Department of Medicaid, and Ohio Emergency Management for the latest communications and guidance as we serve older southeast Ohioans and our communities. Buckeye Hills Regional Council is also closely following updates and guidance from Governor DeWine, the Ohio Department of Health, and local health departments.

Information provided by Buckeye Hills Regional Council.