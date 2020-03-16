COVID-19 related office closures

MEIGS COUNTY — Several public offices and businesses will be closed to the public as a result of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office

Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley stated in a news release, “Due to the implementation of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus known as COVID-19 in both Ohio and the United States, the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will be closed to the public until further notice. Employees will still report, so if anyone needs the assistance of the staff, you may contact the office at 740-992-6371. If anyone needs the assistance of the Meigs County Victim Assistance Program staff, you may contact the office at 740-992-1720. This partial closure is in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 to our employees, to the public, and to our loved ones. We will continue to monitor the situation and look to our federal, state, and county leadership to guide us through this state of emergency. We appreciate your understanding, and we hope this partial closure does not inconvenience too many people.”

Meigs County Garage/Engineer’s Office

Meigs County Engineer Gene Triplett shared a message which has been posted by his office. “In an effort to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19, our offices and garage will be closed to the public until further notice. If you have a delivery, or are a township in need of patching mix or culverts, or if you have an issue to report please call 740-992-2911.

Village of Syracuse offices

A message from the Village of Syracuse and Mayor Eric Cunningham stated in part, “Effective immediately, village hall will be closed to the public. We ask that payment for water bills be dropped off in the water drop box outside village hall. Water payments can also be paid online or mailed to P.O. Box 323 Syracuse, OH 45779. A receipt will be mailed to you upon request. For any questions, you may contact Fiscal Officer Tiffany McDaniel at 740-992-7777 or message us on the village Facebook page. If you have a water emergency after hours, please contact Dustin Butcher at 740-416-4657. For emergencies, please call 911. To contact the Police Department non-emergency line, please call 740-992-7777.

Middleport Water Office

The Middleport Village water office is closed to public entry until further notice. A clerk will be on duty and available for your questions and concerns by phone at 740-992-5571. You may use the drop box for payments.

Middleport Mayor’s Court

Middleport Mayors Court for Tuesday, March 17 has been canceled and all cases will be continued until 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 31.