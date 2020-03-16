One independent files for November election

POMEROY — Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood was the lone independent candidate to file in Meigs County for the November General Election.

The deadline for independent candidate to file for the General Election in Ohio was 4 p.m. the day before the scheduled Primary Election.

Keith Wood would face opposition in November in his bid for a third term. Republican candidate Mony Wood, who is the assistant police chief and jail administrator in Middleport, as well as Syracuse Chief of Police, will face Keith Wood in November. No Democrat filed for the position for the Primary Election.

Wood’s petition must be certified by the Board of Elections for placement.

With the filing deadline now passed, the winners of the Republican Primary are likely to be unopposed in November, meaning local races are being decided in the primary. Write-in independent candidates can still file for the General Election.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

