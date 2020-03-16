Helping the most vulnerable

POMEROY — The Meigs County Council on Aging is taking steps to help the county’s most vulnerable population during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The agency will begin an errand service for those 60 and older, picking up groceries, some medicines and other needs.

“The people we serve are some of the most vulnerable to this virus. We are getting info to our consumers and taking every precaution to protect them from the spread of this disease. We are encouraging those most at risk to stay home away from crowds. But, they still have needs that will take them away from the relative safety of their homes,” read a statement from the agency.

The errand service for any Meigs County person 60 and older will offer grocery shopping and delivery, pick up and delivery of non-narcotic prescriptions and delivery of donated food and supply items.

In addition, the agency will be accepting donations of easy to prepare food items, toiletries and other necessities.

Able bodied adults are also needed as volunteers. Council on Aging staff will handle a large part of this but having some “healthy, willing and good-hearted people” to share the work would be helpful. Volunteers will be trained on safety concerns and other agency standards. Volunteers should provide character references and will be subject to background and drug tests.

Monetary donations will also be accepted.

Children can get involved by making cards that we can send in these care packages.

All donations can be dropped off at the Council on Aging/Senior Center at 112 E. Memorial Drive, Pomeroy Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

To seek assistance or to offer help you can message Meigs Council on Aging on Facebook or call 740-992-2161.

As announced last week, meals will no longer be served for dine-in at the Council on Aging.

Senior Lunches will be available for carryout only during this closure from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. Meals on Wheels is not affected and is ongoing at full capacity.

“This decision was not made lightly and is intended to protect the seniors that we serve. So far this virus has hit the older population harder than any other age group and we would rather err on the side of caution when it comes to the health, wellbeing and lives of our people,” read a statement from the Council on Aging.

Meals on Wheels, modified Transportation and Homemaker services are still being provided.

For more information contact the Council on Aging at 740-992-2161.

Council on Aging meeting needs of elderly

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

