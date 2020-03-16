Sheriff’s office limits access due to COVID-19

POMEROY — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office will be closed to the public until further notice in an effort to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood released a statement on Monday detailing the steps to be taken by the office, including stopping the processing of background checks and CCW applications, and suspending inmate visits.

As of Monday, the Meigs County Courthouse remained open, but residents were encouraged to call the office needed and handle business over the phone if possible.

Sheriff Wood wrote in the news release:

With the presence of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in the United States and the State of Ohio, several agencies are implementing preventative measures. These measures are in place to help prevent the spread of this virus. As you may be aware, COVID-19 can be carried by individuals who show no symptoms, and thus transmitted to others.

After careful consideration, we have decided to take the proactive steps listed below until further notice. This measures will not affect the deputies in protecting the public or assisting the public.

The lobby to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office will be closed to the public. If you need assistance call 740-992-3371 or 911 in an emergency. The sheriff’s office will not be processing background checks or concealed carry applications/renewals until further notice. If you have questions please contact clerk Bethany Ulbrich at 740-992-4655 and leave a message or email bethany.ulbrich@meigssheriff.org. Applications already submitted will be processed as usually. If your CCW license is set to expire, you have 30 days to renew. If you are close to the 30-day notice, call Ulbrich and arrangements can be made. Your patience is greatly appreciated. Non-emergency reports will be taken over the phone. The office will still respond to reports that need investigation, such as burglaries. We will also continue to respond to all emergency calls as normal. Dispatchers who receive calls from the public where a deputy is needed to respond will ask you if you or anyone in your household are exhibiting flu-like symptoms (which include fever, coughing or respiratory distress) They will also ask about recent travels you or anyone in your household may have taken. This will not prevent you from receiving law enforcement services, but will help our deputies better prepare to assist you while keeping themselves protected. As of March 16, 2020, visitation with inmates is suspended until further notice. There will also not be any personal items accepted until further notice. Any commissary can be taken over the phone with a credit/debit card. Religious services for inmates have also been discontinued until further notice.

Thank you for understanding and we are very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause the citizens of Meigs County. We believe this proactive measure is best to protect our employees and the public, and to keep the sheriff’s office running in a proficient manner. Major Scott Trussell and I will continue to work with State and County Health Officials to determine when this order can be lifted or if further action will need taken.

Thank you for your patience in this matter.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/03/web1_936782_441862439239883_221003244_n.jpg

Deputies to continue responding to emergency calls as normal