Ohio University announces new coronavirus guidance for faculty and staff

ATHENS — Ohio University has announced the decision to immediately begin to reduce the density of personnel on all of our campuses under guidance of public health officials in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

All academic and administrative supervisors have been asked to contact employees no later than noon on Monday, March 16, to discuss options for remote work. All employees who can complete all or a portion of their work remotely will transition to a remote work environment beginning Monday, March 16.

This decision includes guidance for graduate and undergraduate student employees.

No cases of coronavirus have been reported at any Ohio University campus or location, and we continue to believe the risk of transmission on our campuses is low at this time. However, as this outbreak is becoming more widespread in the United States, Ohio University is taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of our communities and the public at large.

We anticipate that, through using of multiple technologies, there will be very limited service gaps caused by these arrangements and the transition should be relatively seamless. Meaningful work will be available for all employees throughout this transition, and the University will also use this opportunity to provide job-related training and professional development as needed.

Please visit www.ohio.edu/coronavirus for more details about the faculty and staff transition to remote work arrangements.