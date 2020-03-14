Meth, heroin located during search

SALISBURY TWP. — One person was arrested and other expected to face charges following a search warrant on Friday evening.

Sheriff Keith Wood stated in a news release, that a search warrant was served on Friday, March 13, at approximately 10:30 p.m. at 42975 Pomeroy Pike Road, in Salisbury Township.

Sheriff Wood stated that agents with the Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office secured a search warrant for the property with the assistance of Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley.

During the search officers reportedly seized over four ounces of methamphetamines, 14 grams of heroin and a large quantity of Oxycodone pills, cash, firearms, digital scales and cellphones.

Arrested at the scene was Shawn P. Price, age 45, of Coolville, Ohio, who is charged with possession of drugs, a felony of the second degree. Wood reported that four additional individuals will be facing drug and weapons charges once the investigation is completed.

The Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs is a state task force under the jurisdiction the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission which is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. The task force was formed in September 2013 and consists of the Meigs and Gallia County Sheriff’s Offices, the Gallipolis City Police Department, the Middleport Police Department and both the Meigs and Gallia County Prosecutor’s Offices.

One arrested, others to face charges