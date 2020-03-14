Kicking off 4-H for 2020

ROCKSPRINGS — Last weekend’s Meigs County 4-H Kick-off was a “great success” bringing together 4-Hers and potential 4-Hers of all ages to learn about the many projects and activities available through the program.

”I considered Kick-Off a great success. Everyone had a great time and complemented the event the day of and afterwards as well,” said Meigs County OSU Extension 4-H educator Nancy Sydenstricker.

A total of 81 people signed in at the event, including volunteers and current 4-H members. Around half-a-dozen people were interested in siging up for 4-H at the event with several more having called this past week to get more information on signing up.

“We highlighted grilling projects, cake decorating projects, gardening projects, dog projects, livestock projects, cloverbuds, sewing and quilting projects, camp, and the opportunity to travel the world through 4-H. Our biggest interest was in livestock and cake decorating with gardening and camp coming in close behind,” said Sydenstricker.

Volunteers at the event included those from Cowboy Boots and County Roots, Vital Ventures, Busy Beavers, and the Dairy Club, as well as volunteers from the Meigs County Jr.Fair Board.

Five gift baskets were given out as prizes at the event, including a sewing basket, a cake decorating basket, a cooking basket, a livestock basket, and a gardening basket.

“We had a great time and are already planning what we can do next year. This will be one of our regular yearly events,” said Sydenstricker of the kick-off.

While 4-H meetings and other upcoming events are on hold due to COVID-19, individuals interested in signing up for 4-H can still do so until April 1 by contacting the Extension office at 740-992-6696, email sydenstricker.3@osu.edu or visit meigs.osu.edu.

Kyra Zuspan teaches young attendees how to use chopsticks. Zuspan spent time last summer as part of the 4-H Exchange Program in Japan. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/03/web1_3.15-ATR-1.jpg Kyra Zuspan teaches young attendees how to use chopsticks. Zuspan spent time last summer as part of the 4-H Exchange Program in Japan. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Baby chickens were on had for the young attendees to see as they learned about livestock projects. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/03/web1_3.15-ATR-2.jpg Baby chickens were on had for the young attendees to see as they learned about livestock projects. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Sewing was among the project for kids to try out during the kick-off event. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/03/web1_3.15-ATR-3.jpg Sewing was among the project for kids to try out during the kick-off event. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Meigs County Fair Queen Gabrielle Beeler spoke with attendees about project options. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/03/web1_3.15-ATR-4.jpg Meigs County Fair Queen Gabrielle Beeler spoke with attendees about project options. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Grilling is among the food related projects kids can participate in. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/03/web1_3.15-ATR-5.jpg Grilling is among the food related projects kids can participate in. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Livestock projects are among the most popular for 4-H in the county. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/03/web1_3.15-ATR-6.jpg Livestock projects are among the most popular for 4-H in the county. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Attendees were treated to cupcakes and other refreshments during the event. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/03/web1_3.15-ATR-7.jpg Attendees were treated to cupcakes and other refreshments during the event. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

