Kicking off 4-H for 2020

ROCKSPRINGS — Last weekend’s Meigs County 4-H Kick-off was a “great success” bringing together 4-Hers and potential 4-Hers of all ages to learn about the many projects and activities available through the program.
”I considered Kick-Off a great success. Everyone had a great time and complemented the event the day of and afterwards as well,” said Meigs County OSU Extension 4-H educator Nancy Sydenstricker.
A total of 81 people signed in at the event, including volunteers and current 4-H members. Around half-a-dozen people were interested in siging up for 4-H at the event with several more having called this past week to get more information on signing up.
“We highlighted grilling projects, cake decorating projects, gardening projects, dog projects, livestock projects, cloverbuds, sewing and quilting projects, camp, and the opportunity to travel the world through 4-H. Our biggest interest was in livestock and cake decorating with gardening and camp coming in close behind,” said Sydenstricker.
Volunteers at the event included those from Cowboy Boots and County Roots, Vital Ventures, Busy Beavers, and the Dairy Club, as well as volunteers from the Meigs County Jr.Fair Board.
Five gift baskets were given out as prizes at the event, including a sewing basket, a cake decorating basket, a cooking basket, a livestock basket, and a gardening basket.
“We had a great time and are already planning what we can do next year. This will be one of our regular yearly events,” said Sydenstricker of the kick-off.
While 4-H meetings and other upcoming events are on hold due to COVID-19, individuals interested in signing up for 4-H can still do so until April 1 by contacting the Extension office at 740-992-6696, email sydenstricker.3@osu.edu or visit meigs.osu.edu.
© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.
Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.