Ohio University suspends in-person instruction through end of spring semester

ATHENS — Ohio University has made the decision to move to remote and online instruction through the end of spring semester for all our campuses and locations. Classes will resume online following our extended spring break on Monday, March 23. The collective goal of the university is to continue to provide the highest quality educational experience possible under extraordinary circumstances.

As previously announced, students who live in residence halls on the Athens campus are not to return to campus after spring break, which has now been extended through Sunday, March 22. Students will receive a message shortly from the Division of Student Affairs with information about scheduling time to move out.

“We understand it may not be possible for some students to leave residence halls for the remainder of the semester. Any student who needs to live in a residence hall (including student staff) must be preapproved by Housing & Residence Life. Students can apply via www.ohio.edu/myhousing, and applications will be reviewed within 24 hours,” stated the university.

For those students who reside on the Athens campus and/or have a dining plan, a process for prorated reimbursements is being developed and more communications will be forthcoming.

Students who have questions about these decisions and COVID-19 in general can visit www.ohio.edu/coronavirus, to address frequently asked questions and ask that you email coronavirus@ohio.edu if you have additional questions that are not addressed online.

As this is an evolving situation, the university will continue to provide updates to the University community.

